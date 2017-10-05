Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) SVP Sells $384,802.86 in Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) SVP Stephen C. Gane sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $384,802.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $791,679.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ MLHR) opened at 35.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.46. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $580.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MLHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after buying an additional 202,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 25,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

