Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $69.98 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $69,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy Inc. alerts:

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE D) opened at 76.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/hennessy-advisors-inc-has-69-98-million-position-in-dominion-energy-inc-d.html.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.