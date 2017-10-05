Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.560-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) traded down 1.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.10. 216,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.99. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $102.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $359.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.40 million. Helen of Troy Limited had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.23%. Helen of Troy Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.71 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

