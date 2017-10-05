Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Holdings Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 1.33% of Helen of Troy Limited worth $34,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy Limited alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Helen of Troy Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on Helen of Troy Limited in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy Limited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) traded down 0.96% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,518 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $102.88.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Helen of Troy Limited had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $359.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/helen-of-troy-limited-hele-holdings-cut-by-prudential-plc.html.

Helen of Troy Limited Profile

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.