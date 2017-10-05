Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ HCSG) traded down 0.24% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 229,021 shares. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Mcbryan sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,326.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $1,910,345 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States.

