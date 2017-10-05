Head-To-Head Survey: Southern Company (The) (SO) & Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Southern Company (The) (NYSE: SO) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Southern Company (The) alerts:

53.3% of Southern Company (The) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Entergy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Southern Company (The) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Entergy Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern Company (The) and Entergy Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Company (The) 2 4 8 0 2.43 Entergy Corporation 2 8 1 0 1.91

Southern Company (The) currently has a consensus price target of $48.90, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Entergy Corporation has a consensus price target of $77.70, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. Given Southern Company (The)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Company (The) is more favorable than Entergy Corporation.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Company (The) and Entergy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Company (The) 2.93% 11.30% 2.64% Entergy Corporation -7.98% 14.08% 2.63%

Volatility & Risk

Southern Company (The) has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy Corporation has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern Company (The) pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Entergy Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Southern Company (The) pays out 346.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Entergy Corporation pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern Company (The) has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Entergy Corporation has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Company (The) and Entergy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Company (The) $22.65 billion 2.17 $5.63 billion $0.67 73.28 Entergy Corporation $10.98 billion 1.28 $3.56 billion ($4.99) -15.71

Southern Company (The) has higher revenue and earnings than Entergy Corporation. Entergy Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Company (The), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern Company (The) beats Entergy Corporation on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other. The Gas distribution operations segment includes natural gas local distribution utilities that construct, manage, and maintain intrastate natural gas pipelines and gas distribution facilities in seven states. The Gas marketing services segment provides natural gas commodity and related services to customers markets that provide for customer choice. The Wholesale gas services segment engages in natural gas storage and gas pipeline arbitrage. The Gas midstream operations consist primarily of gas pipeline investments, with storage and fuels.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment includes the ownership, operation and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States and the sale of the electric power produced by its operating plants to wholesale customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated power plants with over 30,000 megawatts of aggregate electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 megawatts of nuclear-fueled capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.