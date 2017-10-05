Head to Head Survey: Female Health Company (The) (VERU) vs. Innoviva (INVA)

Female Health Company (The) (NASDAQ: VERU) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Female Health Company (The) and Innoviva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Female Health Company (The) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innoviva 0 2 1 0 2.33

Female Health Company (The) presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.26%. Innoviva has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Female Health Company (The)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Female Health Company (The) is more favorable than Innoviva.

Profitability

This table compares Female Health Company (The) and Innoviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Female Health Company (The) -42.02% -16.78% -10.64% Innoviva 52.56% -27.37% 24.45%

Risk and Volatility

Female Health Company (The) has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviva has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Female Health Company (The) and Innoviva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Female Health Company (The) N/A N/A N/A ($0.19) -10.47 Innoviva $175.98 million 8.98 $142.91 million $0.78 18.53

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Female Health Company (The). Female Health Company (The) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Female Health Company (The) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Innoviva shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Female Health Company (The) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Innoviva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innoviva beats Female Health Company (The) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Female Health Company (The)

Veru Inc., formerly The Female Health Company, is a therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals and devices in men’s and women’s health and oncology. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer healthcare products. The Company has three divisions: Pharmaceutical and Devices, Consumer Health Products and Public Sector. For men, product and product candidates are in the areas of benign prostatic hyperplasia, male infertility, amelioration of side effects of hormonal prostate cancer therapies, prostate cancer, gout and sexual dysfunction. Women’s Health has product candidates for female sexual health, and advanced breast and ovarian cancers. It manufactures, markets and sells the FC2 Female Condom. FC2 provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including human immunodeficiency virus/acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS).

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc., formerly Theravance, Inc., is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) Collaboration Agreement and the Strategic Alliance Agreement with GSK, the Company is eligible to receive the annual royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA. For other products combined with a LABA from the LABA collaboration, such as ANORO ELLIPTA, royalties are upward tiering and range from 6.5% to 10%. RELVAR/BREO is a once-a-day combination inhaled respiratory medicine consisting of a LABA (VI) and an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), FF. ANORO ELLIPTA a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA.

