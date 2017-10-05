Head-To-Head Survey: Costamare (CMRE) versus Its Competitors

Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) is one of 25 public companies in the “Deep Sea Freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Costamare to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Costamare Inc. alerts:

27.0% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of shares of all “Deep Sea Freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Costamare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 3 3 0 2.50 Costamare Competitors 139 456 585 5 2.38

Costamare presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.58%. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies have a potential upside of 34.04%. Given Costamare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Costamare is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 12.70% 8.94% 3.83% Costamare Competitors -97.12% -16.36% -5.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Costamare and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $438.93 million $280.04 million 16.13 Costamare Competitors $229.07 million $92.01 million -2.74

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Costamare is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Costamare has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costamare’s peers have a beta of 2.04, meaning that their average share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Costamare pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Deep Sea Freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 0.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Costamare lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Costamare beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. As of March 10, 2017, the Company had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 TEU, including five newbuilds on order. The Company’s fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Titan, Cosco Yantian, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe. Its subsidiaries include Adele Shipping Co., Bastian Shipping Co., Cadence Shipping Co., Jodie Shipping Co. and Kayley Shipping Co.

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.