Head to Head Review: Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) and Fuel Systems Solutions (FSYS)

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT) and Fuel Systems Solutions (NASDAQ:FSYS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Strattec Security Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fuel Systems Solutions does not pay a dividend. Strattec Security Corporation pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Strattec Security Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Strattec Security Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strattec Security Corporation and Fuel Systems Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security Corporation $417.33 million 0.36 $25.12 million $1.96 21.61 Fuel Systems Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strattec Security Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Systems Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Strattec Security Corporation and Fuel Systems Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuel Systems Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security Corporation and Fuel Systems Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security Corporation 1.72% 4.43% 2.80% Fuel Systems Solutions -11.53% -16.93% -11.31%

Summary

Strattec Security Corporation beats Fuel Systems Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattec Security Corporation

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive access control products. The Company offers access control products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products for North American automotive customers. The Company supplies its products under the VAST brand name. The Company’s products are shipped to customer locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Korea and China, and it also provides full service and aftermarket support. The Company provides its customers with engineered access control products, including locksets, fobs, push button ignition systems, steering column lock housings, seatback and secondary power liftgate systems, power decklids, door handles, and trim and other access products.

About Fuel Systems Solutions

Fuel Systems Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing alternative fuel systems for transportation, industrial and refueling applications across the world, as well as reduction technologies for the heavy duty truck and rail markets. The Company operates through two segments: FSS Industrial and FSS Automotive. The FSS Industrial segment consists of its industrial mobile and stationary, auxiliary power units (APU) and the heavy duty commercial transportation operations. The FSS Automotive segment consists of the Company’s passenger and light duty commercial transportation, automotive aftermarket and transportation infrastructure operations. Its products include gaseous fuel regulators, fuel shut-off valves, fuel metering and delivery systems, complete engine systems, auxiliary power systems and electronic controls for use in internal combustion engines. In addition to these core products, which it manufactures, the Company also designs, assembles and markets ancillary components.

