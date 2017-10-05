Head to Head Review: IXYS Corporation (IXYS) vs. Its Rivals

IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ: IXYS) is one of 24 public companies in the “Integrated Circuits” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IXYS Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of IXYS Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of IXYS Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IXYS Corporation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio IXYS Corporation $325.03 million $43.76 million 33.01 IXYS Corporation Competitors $619.18 million $157.36 million 17.77

IXYS Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IXYS Corporation. IXYS Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IXYS Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IXYS Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A IXYS Corporation Competitors 69 393 929 56 2.67

As a group, “Integrated Circuits” companies have a potential upside of 6.82%. Given IXYS Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IXYS Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

IXYS Corporation has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IXYS Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IXYS Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IXYS Corporation 7.33% 9.40% 6.45% IXYS Corporation Competitors -7.57% -8.61% -2.87%

Summary

IXYS Corporation beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About IXYS Corporation

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors. Its power semiconductors are sold separately and are also packaged in high power modules that consist of multiple semiconductor dies. Its power metal-oxide-silicon (MOS) transistors operate at greater switching speeds than bipolar transistors. Its ICs address the demand for analog, mixed-signal and digital interface solutions in communication and other industries and include microcontrollers, mixed-signal application-specific ICs. RF power devices switch electricity at the high rates necessary to enable the amplification or reception of radio frequencies. It manufactures and sells laser diode drivers, high voltage pulse generators and modulators.

