Head-To-Head Review: Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) and Strategic Hotels and Resorts (BEE)

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) and Strategic Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:BEE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamondrock Hospitality and Strategic Hotels and Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondrock Hospitality $866.34 million 2.50 $242.01 million $0.49 22.08 Strategic Hotels and Resorts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamondrock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Hotels and Resorts.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Diamondrock Hospitality and Strategic Hotels and Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondrock Hospitality 2 5 6 0 2.31 Strategic Hotels and Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondrock Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $11.82, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Diamondrock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamondrock Hospitality is more favorable than Strategic Hotels and Resorts.

Dividends

Diamondrock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Strategic Hotels and Resorts does not pay a dividend. Diamondrock Hospitality pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondrock Hospitality and Strategic Hotels and Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondrock Hospitality 11.47% 5.41% 3.23% Strategic Hotels and Resorts 6.40% 5.76% 2.43%

Summary

Diamondrock Hospitality beats Strategic Hotels and Resorts on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States. Its portfolio is concentrated in gateway cities and destination resort locations. It conducts its business through an umbrella partnership REIT (UPREIT) in, which its hotels are owned by subsidiaries of its operating partnership, DiamondRock Hospitality Limited Partnership. The Company is the general partner of its operating partnership and owns, either directly or indirectly, all of the limited partnership units of its operating partnership. The Company leases all of its domestic hotels to taxable REIT subsidiary, Bloodstone TRS, Inc. (TRS) lessees.

Strategic Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (SHR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires and asset manages hotels. The Company owns land held for development including 50.7 acres of oceanfront land in Nayarit, Mexico; 13.8 acres of land in Scottsdale, Arizona adjacent to its Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, and a 20,000 square-foot oceanfront land parcel in Santa Monica, California adjacent to its Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. The Company’s hotels are operated under the brands of Fairmont, Four Seasons, Hyatt, InterContinental, JW Marriott, Loews, Marriott, Montage, Ritz-Carlton and Westin. The Hotel del Coronado is operated by a specialty management company, KSL Resorts.

