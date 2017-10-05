Head-To-Head Contrast: Five9 (FIVN) & PTC (PTC)

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Five9 has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -7.08% -42.91% -11.76% PTC -3.46% 6.69% 2.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and PTC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $179.93 million 7.74 $2.12 million ($0.23) -109.91 PTC $1.15 billion 5.73 $91.94 million ($0.35) -162.86

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Five9 and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 1 5 0 2.57 PTC 0 3 14 0 2.82

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $22.86, suggesting a potential downside of 9.58%. PTC has a consensus price target of $63.31, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC is more favorable than Five9.

Summary

PTC beats Five9 on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9 Inc. (Five9) is a provider of cloud software for contact centers. The Company’s purpose-built Virtual Contact Center (VCC) cloud platform delivers a suite of applications that enable the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales and marketing functions. The Company’s solution, which consists of its VCC cloud platform and applications, allows simultaneous management and optimization of customer interactions across voice, chat, e-mail, Web, social media and mobile channels, either directly or through its application programming interfaces (APIs). The Company’s VCC cloud platform matches each customer interaction with an appropriate agent resource and delivers relevant customer data to the agent in real-time through integrations with adjacent enterprise applications, such as customer relationship management (CRM) software, to optimize the customer experience and agent productivity.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc. is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications. Its segments include the Solutions Group, the IoT Group and Professional Services. The Solutions Group segment includes its CAD, PLM and SLM products. The IoT Group segment includes its IoT, analytics and augmented reality (AR) solutions. The Professional Services segment includes consulting, implementation and training business. Its IoT products include ThingWorx, KEPServerEX, Vuforia Studio and Vuforia. Its CAD products include Creo and Mathcad. Its PLM products include Windchill, Integrity, Navigate and Creo View. Its SLM products include Servigistics and Arbortext.

