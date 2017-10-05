Head to Head Contrast: Equity Commonwealth (EQC) vs. Its Peers

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Office REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Equity Commonwealth to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 28.50% 3.69% 2.52% Equity Commonwealth Competitors 4.67% 0.59% 0.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of shares of all “Office REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of shares of all “Office REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $409.33 million $194.30 million 35.58 Equity Commonwealth Competitors $672.08 million $356.91 million 60.23

Equity Commonwealth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equity Commonwealth and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Equity Commonwealth Competitors 114 514 551 3 2.37

Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. As a group, “Office REITs” companies have a potential upside of 7.52%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth’s peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth peers beat Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation primarily of office buildings across the United States. The Company conducts its activities primarily through EQC Operating Trust (the Operating Trust). As of August 14, 2017, the Company’s portfolio included 20 properties and 11 million square feet. As of December 31, 2016, its properties included Parkshore Plaza; 1225 Seventeenth Street; 1601 Dry Creek Drive; 97 Newberry Road; 33 Stiles Lane; 802 Delaware Avenue; 6600 North Military Trail; East Eisenhower Parkway; 2250 Pilot Knob Road; 411 Farwell Avenue; Cherrington Corporate Center; 1500 Market Street; Foster Plaza; 4515 Seton Center Parkway; Bridgepoint Square, and Research Park. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s land parcels included 625 Crane Street and Cabot Business Park Land.

