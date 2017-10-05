Head-To-Head Contrast: Builders FirstSource (BLDR) vs. Its Competitors

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) is one of 24 public companies in the “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Builders FirstSource to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Builders FirstSource and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Builders FirstSource 0 2 4 0 2.67 Builders FirstSource Competitors 56 430 741 15 2.58

Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. As a group, “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies have a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Builders FirstSource’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Builders FirstSource has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Construction Supplies & Fixtures” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Builders FirstSource and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Builders FirstSource 2.60% 43.83% 4.71% Builders FirstSource Competitors -25.00% 907.43% 5.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Builders FirstSource and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Builders FirstSource $6.67 billion $367.24 million 11.66 Builders FirstSource Competitors $2.61 billion $332.51 million 27.57

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc. is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States. It offers an integrated solution to its customers providing manufacturing, supply and installation of a range of structural and related building products. Its manufactured products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood that it designs, cuts and assembles for each home. It assembles interior and exterior doors into pre-hung units. Additionally, it supplies customers with offering of professional grade building products, such as dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various window, door and millwork lines.

