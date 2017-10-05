Head-To-Head Contrast: Accenture PLC (ACN) and The Competition

Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Accenture PLC to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Accenture PLC alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Accenture PLC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture PLC 1 8 12 0 2.52 Accenture PLC Competitors 669 4381 7385 165 2.56

Accenture PLC presently has a consensus price target of $141.74, indicating a potential upside of 4.05%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Accenture PLC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accenture PLC is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Accenture PLC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Accenture PLC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accenture PLC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture PLC $34.85 billion $5.94 billion 25.04 Accenture PLC Competitors $2.14 billion $366.36 million 15.85

Accenture PLC has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Accenture PLC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture PLC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture PLC 9.37% 42.65% 17.82% Accenture PLC Competitors -20.74% -45.05% -4.00%

Dividends

Accenture PLC pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Accenture PLC pays out 44.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Accenture PLC has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Accenture PLC has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accenture PLC’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accenture PLC beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources. The Communications, Media & Technology segment serves communications, electronics, technology, media and entertainment industries. The Financial Services segment serves banking, capital markets and insurance industries. The Health & Public service segment serves healthcare payers and providers, and government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions and non-profit organizations. The Products segment serves a set of interconnected consumer-relevant industries. The Resources segment serves chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, utilities and related industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.