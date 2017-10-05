Head to Head Comparison: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) & Its Rivals

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail & Mortgage Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cathay General Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 35.30% 10.54% 1.36% Cathay General Bancorp Competitors 14.79% -27.48% 0.87%

Risk & Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $475.33 million N/A 16.50 Cathay General Bancorp Competitors $678.45 million $169.32 million 12.22

Cathay General Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cathay General Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cathay General Bancorp Competitors 108 444 477 12 2.38

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies have a potential upside of 27.54%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc., and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities. The Bank primarily services individuals, professionals and small to medium-sized businesses in the local markets and provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household and other consumer expenditures. The Bank offers passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, college certificates of deposit and public funds deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.