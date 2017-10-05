Head-To-Head Analysis: Zendesk (ZEN) vs. The Competition

Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Application Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Zendesk to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -29.34% -32.10% -20.12% Zendesk Competitors -62.15% -91.89% -16.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zendesk and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 2 10 0 2.83 Zendesk Competitors 175 1500 2840 96 2.62

Zendesk currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. As a group, “Application Software” companies have a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Zendesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zendesk is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zendesk and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $363.62 million -$86.63 million -27.42 Zendesk Competitors $761.43 million $137.66 million -11.69

Zendesk’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zendesk. Zendesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Zendesk has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk’s competitors have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Application Software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zendesk beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc. (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform. Zendesk’s products are developed using agile software techniques, and are designed to incorporate and innovate on customer feedback obtained through beta and Early Access Programs (EAPs). Its family of products includes Zendesk Support, Zendesk Chat, Zendesk Talk, Zendesk Help Center, Zendesk Message, Zendesk Explore and Zendesk Connect. Zendesk’s developer platform allows organizations to extend the functionality of its family of products and customize the experience for their employees and customers. Key components of Zendesk’s developer platform include Zendesk Embeddables, Zendesk application program interfaces (APIs) and Zendesk Applications.

