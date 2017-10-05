Head to Head Analysis: Viacom (VIA) vs. Eros International PLC (EROS)

Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA) and Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Viacom pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Eros International PLC does not pay a dividend. Viacom pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viacom and Eros International PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom $13.17 billion 1.09 $2.92 billion $3.64 9.82 Eros International PLC $252.99 million 2.84 $26.53 million $0.06 254.21

Viacom has higher revenue and earnings than Eros International PLC. Viacom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eros International PLC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Viacom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Eros International PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Viacom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Viacom has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eros International PLC has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viacom and Eros International PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom 11.04% 30.89% 6.39% Eros International PLC 1.50% 0.41% 0.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viacom and Eros International PLC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom 1 5 4 0 2.30 Eros International PLC 0 0 2 0 3.00

Viacom currently has a consensus price target of $42.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.88%. Eros International PLC has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Given Viacom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viacom is more favorable than Eros International PLC.

Summary

Viacom beats Eros International PLC on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc. offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries. The Company operates through two segments: Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment creates, acquires and distributes programming and other content for audiences The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for advertisers, content distributors and retailers. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires and distributes motion pictures, television programming and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, Paramount Animation, Insurge Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films and Paramount Television brands.

About Eros International PLC

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now. As of March 31, 2016, its distribution network extends to over 50 countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Germany, Poland, Russia, Romania, Indonesia and Arabic speaking countries. It conducts global operations through its Indian and international subsidiaries, including Eros International Media Limited.

