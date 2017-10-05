Head to Head Analysis: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) and Its Peers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is one of 34 public companies in the “Retail REITs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ peers have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Retail REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 29.65% 20.75% 5.66% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Competitors 21.35% 5.12% 2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $493.28 million $276.68 million 16.46 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Competitors $727.99 million $483.06 million 28.77

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 143.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 2 0 2.00 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Competitors 128 978 1108 22 2.46

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $29.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. As a group, “Retail REITs” companies have a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers peers beat Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is an owner and operator of outlet centers in the United States and Canada. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 36 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 12.7 million square feet, which were 98% occupied and contained over 2,600 stores representing approximately 400 store brands. Its outlet centers and other assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted by, Tanger Properties Limited Partnership and subsidiaries (Operating Partnership). The Company owns the majority of the units of partnership interest issued by the Operating Partnership, through its subsidiaries, Tanger GP Trust and Tanger LP Trust. Tanger GP Trust controls the Operating Partnership as its sole general partner.

