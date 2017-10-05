Head to Head Analysis: DDR Corp. (DDR) & Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

DDR Corp. (NYSE: DDR) and Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get DDR Corp. alerts:

80.2% of DDR Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of DDR Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DDR Corp. and Retail Properties of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DDR Corp. 1 7 4 0 2.25 Retail Properties of America 0 4 1 0 2.20

DDR Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.54%. Retail Properties of America has a consensus target price of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given DDR Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DDR Corp. is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Dividends

DDR Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. DDR Corp. pays out -380.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Properties of America pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. DDR Corp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

DDR Corp. has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Properties of America has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DDR Corp. and Retail Properties of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DDR Corp. $963.85 million 3.48 $622.40 million ($0.20) -45.75 Retail Properties of America $565.53 million 5.47 $351.03 million $0.80 16.78

DDR Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. DDR Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Properties of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DDR Corp. and Retail Properties of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DDR Corp. -5.48% 1.24% 0.42% Retail Properties of America 34.57% 9.20% 4.44%

Summary

DDR Corp. beats Retail Properties of America on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DDR Corp. Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). As of December 31, 2016, the portfolio properties included 319 shopping centers (including 152 centers owned through joint ventures). As of December 31, 2016, the portfolio properties also included over 650 acres of undeveloped land, including parcels located adjacent to certain of the shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, the portfolio properties aggregated to 75.8 million square feet of Company-owned GLA located in 35 states, plus Puerto Rico. These centers are in the Southeast and Midwest, with significant concentrations in Florida, Georgia, Ohio and North Carolina, as well as Puerto Rico.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. As of December 31, 2016, it had identified 10 target markets, including Dallas, Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix and Austin. Its properties include 23rd Street Plaza, Azalea Square I, Boulevard Plaza, Brown’s Lane, Cranberry Square, Denton Crossing, Dorman Center I & II, Edgemont Town Center, Edwards Multiplex, Green’s Corner, Home Depot Plaza, Lake Mary Pointe, Lincoln Park, University Town Center and Winchester Commons.

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.