HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stake Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HDFC Bank Limited were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 5.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 7,314,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,146,000 after purchasing an additional 403,755 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,000,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 175,582 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 6.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,802,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 40.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,283,000 after purchasing an additional 795,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnston Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited by 21.6% during the second quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 459,913 shares in the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank Limited alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC raised HDFC Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HDFC Bank Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HDFC Bank Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE HDB) opened at 93.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stake Lessened by D.A. Davidson & CO.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/hdfc-bank-limited-hdb-stake-lessened-by-d-a-davidson-co.html.

HDFC Bank Limited Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.