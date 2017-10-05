HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Mizuho currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HCA Holdings in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded HCA Holdings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.19.

HCA Holdings (HCA) traded up 0.01% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,972 shares. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73. HCA Holdings has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.05). HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Holdings will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Holdings news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $171,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,556.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $529,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 2,549.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,099,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,431,000 after purchasing an additional 141,258 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,199,000 after purchasing an additional 290,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,081,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,903,000 after purchasing an additional 414,598 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, formerly HCA Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

