Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (HIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Being a property & casualty insurer, Hartford Financial is always exposed to catastrophe challenges. The company’s underwriting results have been affected by catastrophic losses over past many years. Moreover, the company’s top line has been severely affected by its Talcott Resolution segment that has been a drag over quite a few quarters. Weak Personal Lines segment has also remained a major headwind. Softness in these two segments have adversely affected the company’s top and bottom line. The company has seen its Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings being revised downward in the past seven days. Although the shares have slightly outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company’s headwinds are likely to put the stock price under pressure going forward.”

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) traded up 0.20% on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 384,621 shares. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 5,984.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,181,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,070,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,079,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,359,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $42,367,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

