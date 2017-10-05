Harsco Corporation (HSC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

HSC has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus raised Harsco Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut Harsco Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) traded down 1.42% on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 488,714 shares. Harsco Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm’s market cap is $1.68 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. Harsco Corporation had a positive return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Corporation will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 71.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco Corporation during the first quarter worth $120,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco Corporation during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco Corporation during the first quarter worth $148,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation Company Profile

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

