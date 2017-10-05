Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

In other Harmonic news, insider Patrick Harshman sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $27,687.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,443.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,629,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,803,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 203,002 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,012,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 52,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,742,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 129,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) traded down 0.806% on Monday, hitting $3.075. The stock had a trading volume of 224,275 shares. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company’s market capitalization is $249.91 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.88 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc (Harmonic) designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products, and system solutions. The Company has two segments: Video and Cable Edge. Harmonic provides technical support and professional services to its customers around the world. The Video segment sells video processing and production, and playout solutions and services to broadcast and media companies, streaming media companies, cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications (telco), and pay television (TV) service providers.

