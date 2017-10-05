Harbor Advisors LLC Maintains Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

Harbor Advisors LLC maintained its stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 513.9% during the second quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 4,451,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 36.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. GLG Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Pine River Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 579.9% during the second quarter. Pine River Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 289,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) traded up 1.15% during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,203 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.56 billion. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 199.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

