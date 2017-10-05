Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,148,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,767 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,890,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,221,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,497 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 11,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,598,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,395 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 21,721,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,049,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,786 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA VWO) traded up 0.5804% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.5169. 1,915,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.522 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

