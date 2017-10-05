Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) in a report published on Wednesday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 135 ($1.79) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.79) target price on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 134 ($1.78) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Hansteen Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hansteen Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 135.40 ($1.80).

Get Hansteen Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 137.40. 2,054,012 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.36. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.03 billion. Hansteen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 104.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 140.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/hansteen-holdings-plc-hstn-given-buy-rating-at-liberum-capital.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About Hansteen Holdings plc

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.