Handy & Harman Ltd. (HNH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Handy & Harman Ltd. (NASDAQ:HNH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Handy & Harman (NASDAQ HNH) traded down 0.16% on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,756 shares. Handy & Harman has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $384.96 million, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Handy & Harman by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Handy & Harman by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Handy & Harman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Handy & Harman by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Handy & Harman by 12.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Handy & Harman Company Profile

Handy & Harman Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company’s segments include Joining Materials, Tubing, Building Materials, Performance Materials, Electrical Products, and Kasco Blades and Route Repair Services (Kasco).

