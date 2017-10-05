GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 7,938 Shares of Southern Company (The) (SO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Company (The) during the second quarter worth $100,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Company (The) during the first quarter worth $103,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 358.8% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 15.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Company (The) by 115.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Company (The) alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,338.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Company (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 7,938 Shares of Southern Company (The) (SO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/gw-henssler-associates-ltd-acquires-7938-shares-of-southern-company-the-so.html.

Southern Company (NYSE SO) opened at 49.10 on Thursday. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Southern Company (The)’s payout ratio is 346.27%.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.