GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Natus Medical worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 19,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 338,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ BABY) opened at 39.70 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Natus Medical had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $154,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

