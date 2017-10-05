GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 12,132 LifePoint Health, Inc. (LPNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 11,671.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 83.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,994,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after purchasing an additional 907,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 291.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after purchasing an additional 512,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 130.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 679.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 215,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other LifePoint Health news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III sold 17,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,616,055.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ LPNT) opened at 57.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.84. LifePoint Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LifePoint Health, Inc. will post $4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

