GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in LCI Industries (LCII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,438 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCI Industries (LCII) opened at 114.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66.

LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, President Scott T. Mereness acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.50 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,868. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $1,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,912,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,934.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in LCI Industries (LCII)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/gsa-capital-partners-llp-lowers-stake-in-lci-industries-lcii.html.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc and its subsidiaries (LCI), supplies an array of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries. The Company’s segments include OEM Segment and Aftermarket Segment.

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.