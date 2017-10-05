GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $785,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 75.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 185.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 91.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 19.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) opened at 69.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 1.34. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

