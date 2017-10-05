Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898,597 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.27% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $292,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) opened at 53.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.24. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

GGAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS AG upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup Inc. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Santander cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires SA (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment represents Banco Galicia consolidated line by line with Banco Galicia Uruguay SA (Galicia Uruguay).

