Greystone Managed Investments Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook Inc. alerts:

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 168.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $175.49. The company has a market capitalization of $489.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Facebook had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 60,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $10,389,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $130,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,315.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,916,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,180,386 in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC set a $200.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $200.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/greystone-managed-investments-inc-has-7-21-million-stake-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.