Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Great Western Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.6020129942962 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Great Western Bancorp (GWB) opened at 39.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.75. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen John Ulenberg sold 5,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $217,067.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,505 shares in the company, valued at $824,711.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Leighton Kindopp sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $52,433.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,565.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

