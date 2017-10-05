Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

GXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Plains Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Great Plains Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Plains Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of Great Plains Energy (NYSE GXP) opened at 30.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.44. Great Plains Energy has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Great Plains Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Great Plains Energy will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.77%.

In other Great Plains Energy news, CFO Kevin E. Bryant sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $301,895.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $108,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,391 shares of company stock worth $838,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Great Plains Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 260,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Great Plains Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Great Plains Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Great Plains Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Plains Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (Great Plains Energy) is a utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO). KCP&L is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers primarily in the states of Missouri and Kansas.

