Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP) Given Hold Rating at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued their hold rating on shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Plains Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Great Plains Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Plains Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.86.

Shares of Great Plains Energy (GXP) traded down 0.23% on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 1,307,440 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. Great Plains Energy has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Great Plains Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Great Plains Energy will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.77%.

In other news, CFO Kevin E. Bryant sold 9,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $301,895.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $108,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $838,626. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 312.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 171.5% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Great Plains Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (Great Plains Energy) is a utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO). KCP&L is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers primarily in the states of Missouri and Kansas.

