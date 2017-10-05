GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest’s (BAR) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 10th

GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest’s (NYSE:BAR) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 10th. GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $193,350,000 based on an initial share price of $128.90. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest (BAR) opened at 127.38 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.10 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 12 month low of $127.28 and a 12 month high of $142.87.

