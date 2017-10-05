Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Shares Sold by Lyon Street Capital LLC

Lyon Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,858 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education comprises 3.8% of Lyon Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 586.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 8.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 23.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education Inc. alerts:

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) traded down 0.29% on Thursday, reaching $89.84. 21,617 shares of the company traded hands. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $105,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,840.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 29,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total transaction of $2,297,250.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,231 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/grand-canyon-education-inc-lope-shares-sold-by-lyon-street-capital-llc.html.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.