Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 611,485 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 611,485 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $36,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 5,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banced Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) traded down 0.19% on Thursday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,397 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,695,050.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 239,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,203,902.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,440 and sold 75,700 shares valued at $4,171,150. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

