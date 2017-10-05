Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $47.45 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,859,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834,369 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 0.7% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $47,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE HPE) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,163 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 206.94 and a beta of 2.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.48%.

In other news, CEO Margaret C. Whitman sold 1,494,094 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $21,320,721.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,613,898.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Margaret C. Whitman sold 389,651 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $6,807,202.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,217,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,255,362 shares of company stock worth $66,291,207. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

