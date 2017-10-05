Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 148,672 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,072,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,672 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Exelixis worth $26,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 26.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after acquiring an additional 86,522 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 27,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $662,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,457. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) traded up 1.94% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,495 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 80.43%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. Leerink Swann cut Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

