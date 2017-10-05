Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

GBDC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) opened at 18.85 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.11 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Iv Webster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,048.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 219.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 22.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

