Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 3,301.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,569,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,644,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847,154 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 440.8% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 84.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,433 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 22,290.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,079 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,995,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,525,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,624 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $4,156,328.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,045,556.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 854,925 shares in the company, valued at $194,743,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $5,956,868. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Capital One Financial Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.19 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.87.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE GS) opened at 240.31 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.82 and a 12-month high of $255.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.76.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 15.74%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

