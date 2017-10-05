Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 186,551 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (AVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Avnet worth $73,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE AVT) opened at 40.45 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 3.00%. Avnet’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other Avnet news, Director J Veronica Biggins sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $393,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,191 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

