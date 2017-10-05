Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in National Retail Properties (NNN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298,183 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of National Retail Properties worth $71,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 108,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 91,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 450,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 219.2% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 121,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 83,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,867,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) opened at 42.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.37.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $145.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $721,942.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,485.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,892.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

