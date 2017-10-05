Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,903,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,978 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of Fortress Investment Group worth $79,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Investment Group by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Investment Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fortress Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) opened at 8.01 on Thursday. Fortress Investment Group LLC has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.99 million during the quarter. Fortress Investment Group had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts predict that Fortress Investment Group LLC will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Fortress Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Fortress Investment Group Profile

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm. The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle. Its business is to sponsor the formation of, and provide investment management services for, various investment funds, permanent capital vehicles and related managed accounts (the Fortress Funds).

