Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,624,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Gold Fields Limited worth $33,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Fields Limited by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,505,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields Limited by 1,114.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,107,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406,572 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Gold Fields Limited by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,183,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557,035 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Gold Fields Limited by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,669,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 419,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gold Fields Limited by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,051,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE GFI) opened at 4.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of -1.07.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.0303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Gold Fields Limited from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.44 to $3.41 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gold Fields Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.41.

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

